StockNews.com Lowers Biglari (NYSE:BH) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Biglari from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Biglari Price Performance

BH opened at $202.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Biglari has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $218.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.89. The firm has a market cap of $461.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $154.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $90.67 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 674 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.44 per share, with a total value of $156,664.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,268,412 shares in the company, valued at $294,829,685.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,064 over the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biglari

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Biglari by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Biglari by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 5.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Biglari by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Biglari by 81.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

