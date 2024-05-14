Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $337.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $335.00.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $283.90 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $264.63 and a 1-year high of $395.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.74.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.96. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $426.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $30,652.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,231.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,425,000 after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 65.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Boston Beer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,393,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

