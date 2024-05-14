Brokerages Set Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Target Price at $2.31

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RXT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other Rackspace Technology news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $71,896.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,638,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,772.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 238.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 757,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 98.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ RXT opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 28.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

