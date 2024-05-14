Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

MPW opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.03%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 170,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 125,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 376,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 42,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

