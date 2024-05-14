FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Receives $4.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOTE. B. Riley lifted their price objective on FiscalNote from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of FiscalNote from $0.65 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

FiscalNote Stock Performance

Shares of NOTE opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $193.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.43. FiscalNote has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 157.66% and a negative net margin of 48.89%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FiscalNote will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 29,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $53,296.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,808,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,378.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,079 shares of company stock worth $129,180. 47.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FiscalNote

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FiscalNote by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,157,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

