Citigroup Cuts Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $29.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $25.42 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of ($1.92) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.35% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $75,778.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

