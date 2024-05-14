Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.49 million, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avanos Medical news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $152,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 19.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

