ERC20 (ERC20) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $25,651.91

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 580.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 560.1% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $15.68 million and $25,651.91 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00628892 USD and is up 108.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $51,612.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

