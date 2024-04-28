Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 605 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 55,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $130.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.87 and its 200-day moving average is $123.76. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $90.75 and a 52 week high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

