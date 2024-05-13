Brokerages Set COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Price Target at $27.00

Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded COPT Defense Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised COPT Defense Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.
NYSE:CDP opened at $24.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $26.80.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.26%.
COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.
