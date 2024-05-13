Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

BBGI opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.03. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.28.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBGI Free Report ) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 2.44% of Beasley Broadcast Group worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

