StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Comstock Holding Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHCI

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

CHCI opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.70. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.