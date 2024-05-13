StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Comstock Holding Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHCI
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock Holding Companies
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.