Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Target Price at $18.25

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAG shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MAG Silver from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MAG Silver from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in MAG Silver by 8.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

