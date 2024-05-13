StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $8.40 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $97.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 65.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 794,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,325 shares during the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.