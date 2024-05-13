Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.44.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.03. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $74.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 million. Research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 92.2% in the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,463,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,275 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,059,000. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,974,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after buying an additional 2,170,157 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,930,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after buying an additional 1,384,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,357,000 after buying an additional 810,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

