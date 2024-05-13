Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives $81.09 Average PT from Brokerages

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSIC. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $73.31 on Monday. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.46.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,393,000 after buying an additional 1,556,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $111,715,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $103,446,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1,303.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in Henry Schein by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,947,000 after purchasing an additional 333,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

