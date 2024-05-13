StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Price Performance
NYSE SSY opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.39. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter.
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
