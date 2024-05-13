StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

NYSE SSY opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.39. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

