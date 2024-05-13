Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTVE. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PTVE

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.96%.

Institutional Trading of Pactiv Evergreen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTVE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,393,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,851,000 after acquiring an additional 38,104 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,039,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,095,000 after purchasing an additional 39,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,788,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,257,000 after purchasing an additional 143,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after buying an additional 307,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after buying an additional 133,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.