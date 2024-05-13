Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.32.

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Macquarie dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,916,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,225,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after buying an additional 4,275,994 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,085,000 after buying an additional 4,016,888 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,343 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,823,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

