FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $87,321.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 409,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,613.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $139,922.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 468,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,774.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $87,321.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 409,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,613.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,200 shares of company stock valued at $237,349. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,032,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FIGS by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,597,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after acquiring an additional 206,673 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 321.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,075,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,994 shares during the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC raised its position in shares of FIGS by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 2,495,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 511,794 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,152,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $5.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $915.81 million, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

