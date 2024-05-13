Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $232,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $197.57 on Monday. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $215.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.12 and its 200-day moving average is $183.43.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 74.69%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

