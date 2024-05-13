Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.69.

CCA has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$93.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of CCA opened at C$57.20 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$50.78 and a one year high of C$72.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.84, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$730.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$735.00 million. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 12.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 8.3381924 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.854 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

