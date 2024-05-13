Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

APD has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $279.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $273.77.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $250.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,894,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,502,717,000 after acquiring an additional 235,037 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,829,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $852,288,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,099,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,626,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.