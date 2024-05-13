Brokerages Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Target Price at C$27.30

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.30.

PSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$27.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PSK

Insider Buying and Selling at PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,536.00. In other news, Director Glenn Mcnamara purchased 12,800 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,999.36. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,536.00. Insiders acquired 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $412,738 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$25.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.54. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$21.22 and a 1 year high of C$28.42.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$136.60 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 45.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9685039 EPS for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 109.89%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

(Get Free Report

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.