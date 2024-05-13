Brokerages Set CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Target Price at $62.50

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSGS shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on CSG Systems International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CSG Systems International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $42.03 on Monday. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 88.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in CSG Systems International by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

