Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Acquires 165 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,687,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,333,000 after buying an additional 280,938 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,985,000 after buying an additional 280,177 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,536,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,333,000 after buying an additional 211,089 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $16,790,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,338,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 154,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. StockNews.com cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,116. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average is $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $106.14.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.04%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

