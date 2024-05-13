Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives C$97.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$97.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total value of C$1,991,000.00. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$91,760.00. Also, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total transaction of C$1,991,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 143,000 shares of company stock worth $12,892,360 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEM opened at C$93.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 85.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$82.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$73.03. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$59.36 and a 1-year high of C$94.36.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.3972332 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 197.25%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.