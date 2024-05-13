Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives C$15.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.31.

CRR.UN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

CRR.UN opened at C$12.94 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.68 and a 1 year high of C$15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.86, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -269.70%.

Insider Activity at Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Michael Harold Vels purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.85 per share, with a total value of C$90,025.00. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.