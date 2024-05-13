Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ) Short Interest Update

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,800 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 482,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.19. 26,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,381. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.37. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $30.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,274,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,117,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small cap uranium miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the uranium mining and uranium industry. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

