Addison Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,808. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

