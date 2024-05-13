Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,486,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,495,927,000 after purchasing an additional 386,276 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,063,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $968,410,000 after purchasing an additional 659,632 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,425,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $861,930,000 after purchasing an additional 204,714 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,086,681 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $848,984,000 after purchasing an additional 74,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,623,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,782,000 after buying an additional 150,945 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.76.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.25. 490,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,292,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.66. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $97.42 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

