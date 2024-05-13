iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $101,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 47,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,734. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.