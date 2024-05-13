Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.00. The stock had a trading volume of 73,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,798. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

