Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 10,905 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPMD. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SPMD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.87. 109,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,253. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $53.56.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

