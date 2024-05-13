Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 415,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132,566 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $36,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.16. 505,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,830,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.23. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

