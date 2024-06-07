Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 438 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in FedEx by 140.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in FedEx by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,496 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,227,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.12.

In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $250.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.63. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $220.02 and a 52 week high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

