Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 6,098 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,514 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $12,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1,592.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 77,057 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $145.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.65. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

