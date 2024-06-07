Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 526,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $73,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Essential Planning LLC. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,892,000 after buying an additional 39,716 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 437,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 69,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 409,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,194,000 after acquiring an additional 47,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $176.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $178.77.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,758 shares of company stock valued at $25,580,826 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

