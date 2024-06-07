Capital World Investors Has $4.86 Billion Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital World Investors boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,814,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,117 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Capital World Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,863,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 62,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $176.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.34 and its 200-day moving average is $149.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $178.77.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,758 shares of company stock worth $25,580,826. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

