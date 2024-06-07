Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 8,378 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,378 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,787,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,049,000. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,804,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after buying an additional 1,458,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 9,218.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,205,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,257 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

