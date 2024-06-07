Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 32,258 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,258 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,916,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016,888 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,343 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3,010.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,538,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,034 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.