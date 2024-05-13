Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Decreases By 27.1%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 661,600 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the April 15th total of 907,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,076,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USIG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 86,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,640. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.01. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $51.50.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1855 per share. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USIG. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,144,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,764,000 after acquiring an additional 450,173 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,407,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,768,000 after acquiring an additional 168,236 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,298,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 86.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 159,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 73,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 602,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,983,000 after buying an additional 71,794 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

