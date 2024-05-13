Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Decreases By 27.1%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 661,600 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the April 15th total of 907,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,076,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:USIG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 86,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,640. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.01. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $51.50.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1855 per share. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
