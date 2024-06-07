The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Clorox by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $132.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.53. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.