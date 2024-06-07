Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 949,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 428,700 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $289,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PSA. Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.75.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $276.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $312.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.35.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

