Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,531 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.