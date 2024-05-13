Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 4269241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

TME has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.78.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 7.9 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 180,800.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,057,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,395,000 after purchasing an additional 84,131 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 205,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,827 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 454,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 54,174 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.