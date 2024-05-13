Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 4269241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.
TME has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.78.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 7.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tencent Music Entertainment Group
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Affordable Stocks That Won’t Stay Down Much Longer
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Amazon and the Compelling Case for 30% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.