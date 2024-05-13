Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 325,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the April 15th total of 264,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univest Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Univest Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,713,000 after purchasing an additional 19,307 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Univest Financial by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 82,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:UVSP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,891. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UVSP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

