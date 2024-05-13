Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Trading Down 2.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $59.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Biohaven traded as low as $34.74 and last traded at $34.91. Approximately 266,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,231,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.69.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BHVN

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 121,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,417 shares in the company, valued at $73,325,097. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 48,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,574,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,557,288. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Vlad Coric bought 121,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares in the company, valued at $73,325,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 196,234 shares of company stock valued at $7,999,179 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 74,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 72,673 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.40). Research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

About Biohaven

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.