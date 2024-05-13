Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.07, but opened at $14.72. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bilibili shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 3,810,916 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 5.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 7.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $881.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. On average, analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

