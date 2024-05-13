Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the April 15th total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,177,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.64. The company had a trading volume of 475,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,573. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average is $76.51. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

